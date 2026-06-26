Trump Media & Technology Group shares fell to a new all-time low this week, extending a sharp 2026 decline for the parent company of Truth Social.

Forbes reported that DJT shares dropped more than 6% as the stock reached its lowest level since becoming publicly traded. Current market data shows the stock near $7.16, with the company’s market value below $2 billion.

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The drop comes as investors continue to weigh Trump Media’s financial results. The company reported a $712.3 million consolidated net loss for 2025, and The Guardian reported that Trump Media lost nearly $406 million in the first quarter of 2026 on just over $870,000 in revenue.

Social reaction has been visible but not overwhelming. Forbes’ X post on the stock decline drew modest engagement, while online discussion has focused on whether DJT’s valuation matches its revenue and long-term business prospects.

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