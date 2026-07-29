Democrats have a midterm opening. Their national committee has a money problem.

Federal Election Commission data show the Democratic National Committee ended June with $16.3 million cash on hand and $18.5 million in debts and loans. The committee also reported $15 million in loans received during the cycle.

The Republican National Committee is in a far stronger position. It ended June with about $128.5 million cash on hand and no debt, according to campaign finance data reported by Capitol Hill Access and echoed in published accounts.

That gap matters because the midterm environment is not necessarily hostile to Democrats. A Fox News poll found Democrats leading Republicans 52 percent to 46 percent on the generic House ballot. The same survey found Democrats favored by voters on affordability, health care and helping the middle class.

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The practical consequence is that Democrats may have voter momentum without the national party infrastructure to fully exploit it. Cash on hand can fund organizing, state operations, data, advertising and late-cycle coordination. Debt can limit flexibility, especially if vendors, donors or campaigns lose confidence.

The fight has also become a leadership story. Rep. Sam Liccardo called for DNC Chair Ken Martin to resign, while House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Martin has his full support. Online political communities have also been actively discussing the DNC’s financial and leadership turmoil, adding social pressure to an already visible internal dispute.

Martin’s defenders argue Democrats have continued winning races and that the party should be judged by results, not only its balance sheet. Jeffries made that case in a recent interview, pointing to Democratic wins under the DNC partnership.

The next test is whether Democrats can turn a favorable political climate into field capacity before November.

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