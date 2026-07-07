The Department of Energy is proposing changes to how it writes appliance efficiency rules, a move the Trump administration says would protect consumer choice and lower costs but efficiency advocates warn could block future savings.

The proposal, published in the Federal Register on July 7, would revise DOE’s Process Rule for setting energy conservation standards and test procedures. It would add a definition of significant energy savings, restore several 2020 rule provisions, add economic thresholds, and require more procedural steps before some standards move forward. Public comments are due August 6.

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DOE framed the move as a way to end appliance mandates it says raise prices and limit choices. Efficiency advocates counter that the changes could make it harder to update standards even when they would lower energy bills.

The key consequence is practical. This proposal does not simply erase every existing rule today, but it could reshape how future appliance standards are written, delayed, or blocked.

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