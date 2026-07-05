The Department of Energy reportedly deleted about 6,000 web pages related to energy conservation as a major heatwave placed pressure on parts of the U.S. power grid.

The Verge reported that the deleted pages included material on energy saving, water conservation, insulation and the Solar Decathlon. The timing drew attention because the removals followed a political fight over New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani asking residents to set air conditioning to 78 degrees to reduce strain on the grid.

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Republican figures including Ted Cruz, Nikki Haley and Nancy Mace criticized the recommendation, while Texas outlets noted that similar thermostat guidance has previously been issued by ERCOT and other governments during power emergencies.

The policy consequence is straightforward. Removing federal conservation guidance can make it harder for residents, local officials and journalists to access basic government information during extreme heat, even as grid managers often rely on voluntary conservation to reduce demand.DOE Removes Thousands of Energy Conservation Pages as Heatwave Pressures U.S. Grid

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