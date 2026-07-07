The Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission are urging state attorneys general to investigate whether illegal conduct is keeping gasoline prices elevated, turning federal scrutiny of petroleum markets into a potential state level enforcement campaign.

DOJ said its Antitrust Division and the FTC are monitoring petroleum markets and gas prices and will use available legal tools against illegal conduct that contributes to high prices. The agencies sent a letter encouraging state attorneys general to pursue investigations and enforcement actions under state antitrust and consumer protection laws.

The call to action focuses on possible retail price manipulation, collusion among competitors, and other misconduct in petroleum markets. DOJ also directed consumers to report suspected antitrust violations to its complaint center and to report suspected unfair or deceptive practices to the FTC.

The move follows public pressure from President Donald Trump, who said oil companies and retailers were not lowering pump prices fast enough as crude prices declined. Fox Business reported that the agencies’ letter included Trump’s Truth Social post and urged state enforcers to review possible illegal practices.

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The enforcement consequence is practical. DOJ and FTC do not enforce every state price gouging statute, but state attorneys general can use their own laws if they find evidence of unlawful conduct. That could expose companies to separate state probes even before any federal case is filed.

Gas prices remain politically and economically sensitive. AAA listed the national average for regular gasoline at about $3.797 on July 6, down from $4.191 a month earlier but above $3.146 a year earlier.

Public reaction is visible but mixed. Comments on DOJ and media social posts included support for lower prices, skepticism about political motives, and renewed debate over whether pump prices normally lag crude oil declines.

No company has been charged through this call to action. The next step is whether state attorneys general announce investigations or enforcement actions.

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