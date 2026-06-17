The Trump administration’s Justice Department has stepped into a lawsuit involving Elon Musk’s AI company xAI, asking a federal court to dismiss claims that the company illegally operated dozens of gas turbines near Memphis without proper permits.

The lawsuit, brought by the NAACP and environmental groups, alleges xAI violated the Clean Air Act while powering its rapidly expanding AI infrastructure. The DOJ argues the facilities are critical to national security and America’s AI competitiveness, citing the strategic importance of advanced AI systems.

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The case has become a flashpoint in the growing relationship between President Donald Trump and Musk, whose influence in Republican politics has expanded significantly over the past year.

Supporters say the administration is protecting critical AI infrastructure from regulatory delays. Critics argue the government is using national-security arguments to shield a politically connected company from environmental scrutiny.

The dispute now sits at the intersection of AI policy, environmental regulation, federal power, and the evolving Trump-Musk alliance.

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