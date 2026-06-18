The Department of Justice has charged five men accused of participating in an alleged plot to attack government officials and other attendees at the UFC Freedom 250 event held at the White House, according to federal prosecutors.

Federal authorities say the defendants allegedly planned a coordinated assault involving explosive-equipped drones and sniper fire intended to create mass casualties during the high-profile event. Investigators allege the attack was disrupted before it could be carried out, leading to arrests in multiple states.

The Justice Department identified the case as a major federal security investigation involving multiple U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and federal law enforcement agencies. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said investigators acted quickly to identify and stop the alleged threat before the event occurred.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

The case carries broader significance because the alleged target was a nationally visible event attended by government officials at the White House. Security experts have increasingly focused on drone threats and coordinated attacks against large public gatherings, making the allegations particularly notable.

Authorities have emphasized that the charges remain allegations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The next phase of the case is expected to focus on detention hearings, additional evidence disclosures, and whether prosecutors pursue further charges as the investigation continues.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →