The Justice Department declined to release additional unredacted Jeffrey Epstein-related files by a federal judge’s deadline, arguing that its redactions were lawful and included sensitive victim information.

The move came after U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered DOJ to either turn over certain unredacted records or explain why the information should remain withheld. The order followed a lawsuit by journalist Katie Phang, who accused the department of failing to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Rather than producing more unredacted material, Associate U.S. Attorney General Stanley Woodward asked the court to delay the deadline by 60 days or accept DOJ’s explanation for withholding the information. DOJ said the redactions were appropriate and involved legally protected material, including sensitive information about victims.

The dispute centers on whether DOJ’s handling of the Epstein files satisfies a federal transparency law and whether a private plaintiff can enforce that law through the Administrative Procedure Act. DOJ told the court it disagrees with Sullivan’s conclusion that the law can be enforced that way.

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CBS News reported that the disputed materials include redacted email exchanges, a draft indictment with names of potential co-conspirators obscured, and interview notes connected to FBI documents summarizing unverified allegations involving President Trump.

The legal consequence is now in the judge’s hands. Sullivan can accept DOJ’s explanation, grant more time, or require additional disclosure if he finds the department has not justified the redactions.

The stakes are broader than one document release. The case tests how much power courts may have to force transparency from DOJ when Congress has ordered public disclosure of records tied to one of the country’s most scrutinized sex-trafficking investigations.

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