The Justice Department declined to turn over additional unredacted Jeffrey Epstein-related files by a federal judge’s deadline, arguing that its redactions were lawful and included sensitive victim information.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had ordered DOJ to either release certain unredacted materials or explain why they should remain withheld. The order followed a lawsuit by journalist Katie Phang accusing the department of violating the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

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Instead of releasing more material, Associate U.S. Attorney General Stanley Woodward asked the court to delay the deadline by 60 days or accept DOJ’s explanation that the redactions were appropriate. DOJ also disputed whether private parties can enforce the law through the Administrative Procedure Act.

The legal consequence is direct. The court must now decide whether DOJ’s justification is enough or whether the department must provide more unredacted Epstein-related material.

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