The Justice Department moved to drop its vandalism case against former U.S. Olympian David “Davey” Hearn after prosecutors said new records showed the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool’s peeling liner was caused by rushed and flawed installation, not criminal damage.

Reuters reported that U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office said documents from the Interior Department showed repeated failures during installation and extensive peeling throughout the pool. Prosecutors said the information made it difficult to prove vandalism beyond a reasonable doubt.

The reversal is a major turn in a case that began with claims that vandals damaged the newly renovated pool. Hearn had been accused of damaging federal property after the pool’s blue liner began peeling following a reported $14.7 million renovation tied to preparations around America 250 events.

The legal consequence is straightforward. A defendant who faced a federal case is no longer being prosecuted because the government’s own filing says the evidence pointed away from vandalism and toward installation failure.

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The political consequence is sharper. Trump disputed the Justice Department’s conclusion on Truth Social, while AP reported that Interior Secretary Doug Burgum pushed back on X against Pirro’s criticism of Interior’s disclosures.

Public reaction online focused less on the pool itself than on accountability. In Reddit legal and political threads, users questioned why the case was brought, whether prosecutors had enough information before indictment, and whether Hearn could pursue legal action.

The next step is whether the court formally grants dismissal and whether further records clarify who approved the renovation timeline, what the contractor knew, and why prosecutors received key information only after charges were filed.

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