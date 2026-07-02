The Justice Department faces a court-ordered deadline Thursday to either release additional unredacted Jeffrey Epstein-related records or explain why the information should remain hidden.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to act by July 2, 2026, after granting a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit filed by journalist and legal analyst Katie Phang. The order covers eight email records with sender and recipient names redacted, two DOJ documents with potential co-conspirator names redacted, FBI interview notes tied to several FD-302 reports, foreign-language materials that may fall under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and a required redaction log.

The immediate legal consequence is not automatic full disclosure. The order gives DOJ two paths: produce the material publicly with certain names unredacted, or show cause why the redactions should remain.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

That distinction matters because the dispute sits at the center of a broader fight over transparency, privacy, and victim protection in the Epstein files. The DOJ has said it has released roughly 3.5 million pages in compliance with the law, while also saying some material was withheld because it was duplicative, privileged, unrelated, protected by exceptions, or too sensitive to release.

Sullivan’s memorandum opinion said the Epstein Files Transparency Act requires DOJ to make unclassified Epstein-related records publicly available, subject to limited withholding grounds, and bars withholding based on embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity.

The Justice Department has defended its approach, arguing redactions are needed to protect personal information and victims’ identities. CBS News reported that a DOJ spokesperson said the department plans to appeal the ruling.

The next step is whether DOJ releases more records, files an explanation for keeping names redacted, or seeks relief through an appeal.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →