A federal judge has ordered the Justice Department to either release less-redacted versions of certain Jeffrey Epstein-related records or explain why the information must remain hidden by July 2.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan’s order covers specific records, including email exchanges with redacted sender or recipient names, a draft Epstein indictment with the names of “potential co-conspirators” obscured, and a 2019 email that mentions several co-conspirators whose names were blacked out. The court also ordered DOJ to release a redaction log required by law.

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The legal consequence is straightforward: DOJ now faces a court deadline to either disclose more information or justify the redactions in detail.

The department has defended redactions as necessary to protect victims’ identities and personal information. It has also said some unreleased material is duplicative, unrelated, privileged, or covered by legal exceptions.

The ruling gives the Epstein files dispute a new deadline and keeps scrutiny on DOJ’s handling of the release.

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