A federal judge has given the Justice Department until July 2 to either release additional unredacted Jeffrey Epstein-related records or explain why the information should remain blacked out.

The order from U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan came in a lawsuit filed by journalist and legal analyst Katie Phang against Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. It covers several email exchanges, documents with potential co-conspirator names, FBI interview notes tied to FD-302 reports, foreign-language material review, and a redaction log required under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

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The legal stakes are narrow but significant. The deadline does not guarantee every name will be released today. DOJ can also argue that redactions should remain, including to protect victims’ identifying information.

The Justice Department says it plans to appeal and has defended its redactions as necessary to protect privacy and victim information.

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