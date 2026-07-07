The Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission are urging state attorneys general to investigate whether illegal conduct is contributing to high gasoline prices, expanding federal scrutiny of petroleum markets into a potential state by state enforcement push.

In a July 3 statement, DOJ said its Antitrust Division and the FTC are closely monitoring petroleum markets and gas prices. The agencies encouraged state attorneys general to use state antitrust, consumer protection, and price gouging laws where warranted.

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The move follows public pressure from President Donald Trump, who accused oil companies and gasoline retailers of failing to lower pump prices quickly enough as crude prices declined. Fox Business reported that the agencies’ letter included Trump’s Truth Social post as part of the document.

The practical consequence is clear. If states act, oil companies and retailers could face additional investigations beyond federal monitoring. AAA listed the national average for regular gasoline at about $3.797 on July 6, down from a month earlier but still higher than the year ago average.

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