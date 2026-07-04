The Justice Department is pushing back against a federal judge’s demand for additional disclosure in the Jeffrey Epstein files case, setting up a new test of a transparency law signed by President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had ordered DOJ to produce less-redacted versions of certain Epstein-related materials or explain why the information could not be made public. Instead, Associate U.S. Attorney General Stanley Woodward asked the court to delay the deadline by 60 days or accept DOJ’s explanation that its redactions were proper, ABC News reported.

The dispute puts the Trump Administration’s Justice Department in conflict with the public-release mandate Congress passed in the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The law, approved Nov. 19, 2025, requires the attorney general to release documents and records in DOJ possession relating to Epstein. The White House said Trump signed H.R. 4405, the Epstein Files Transparency Act, into law that same day.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

The Justice Department has defended its handling of the files. DOJ said in January it had published nearly 3.5 million responsive pages in compliance with the act, including more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. Its Epstein Library also says officials made reasonable efforts to redact personal information involving victims, private individuals, and sensitive material.

The legal consequence is straightforward. If Sullivan rejects DOJ’s position, the department could be forced to release more information or provide a fuller public accounting of what it withheld. If the court accepts DOJ’s argument, the administration may retain broader control over redactions despite the transparency law.

The next step is Sullivan’s response to DOJ’s request.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →