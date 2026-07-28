The Justice Department has sued Milwaukee over a local ordinance that restricts law enforcement officers from wearing face coverings and requires officers to identify themselves while acting in an official capacity.

The federal complaint, filed July 23 in the Eastern District of Wisconsin, names the City of Milwaukee, Mayor Cavalier Johnson, City Attorney Evan Goyke, and Police Chief Jeffrey Norman. DOJ argues the ordinance violates the Supremacy Clause by attempting to regulate federal officers performing federal duties.

Milwaukee’s ordinance, known as § 105-140, says law enforcement officers may not wear face coverings while interacting with the public in most circumstances. It also requires officers to display agency and identifying information or provide it verbally when asked. The complaint says violations can carry forfeitures of $5,000 to $10,000.

The legal dispute grew from Milwaukee’s “ICE Out” measures. DOJ cited statements from local officials saying the ordinance was intended to prevent masked ICE agents from operating in the city and to allow citations against federal officers.

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The city’s competing argument is accountability. City Attorney Evan Goyke has said the ordinance is legal and enforceable, and local reporting quoted his office saying it would not advise Milwaukee officials to exempt federal law enforcement from the rule.

DOJ says the ordinance threatens officer safety, undermines operations, and chills federal enforcement. Milwaukee’s position is that identification rules reduce confusion, impersonation risk, and fear during public encounters with law enforcement.

The next step is federal court review. DOJ is asking for a declaration that the ordinance is invalid as applied to federal officers and for an injunction blocking Milwaukee from enforcing it against them.

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