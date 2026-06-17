The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a civil lawsuit accusing New York state health officials and Public Partnerships LLC (PPL) of orchestrating a fraudulent scheme tied to the state’s Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP), one of the largest Medicaid-funded home-care systems in the country.

According to the complaint filed in federal court in Brooklyn, DOJ alleges that state officials manipulated the procurement process to favor PPL as the program’s sole fiscal intermediary, allowing the company to obtain a lucrative contract through what federal officials describe as a sham bidding process. The government alleges the arrangement resulted in millions of dollars in improper Medicaid expenditures.

The lawsuit seeks court intervention to halt ongoing alleged misconduct and potentially remove PPL from its current role. Federal officials argue that taxpayers, patients, and caregivers were harmed by the arrangement.

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New York officials strongly dispute the allegations. The Hochul administration says the procurement process was lawful and competitive and argues the transition generated more than $1 billion in savings while improving oversight of a program long criticized for waste and abuse. PPL has likewise denied wrongdoing.

More than 200,000 patients and hundreds of thousands of caregivers participate in CDPAP. Any disruption resulting from the litigation could have consequences for home-care services, Medicaid spending, and New York’s broader healthcare system. The case also intensifies an ongoing political and legal battle between federal officials and New York leaders over oversight of taxpayer-funded programs.

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