The Justice Department has filed a federal lawsuit against Virginia over the state’s new assault-weapons restrictions, escalating a legal fight that is already creating uncertainty for gun buyers, retailers and law enforcement.

DOJ sued the Commonwealth of Virginia and Virginia State Police on July 1, alleging that the new law unconstitutionally restricts the purchase and sale of commonly owned semiautomatic rifles. The department said Virginia’s law targets AR-15-style rifles and deprives residents of rights protected by the Second Amendment.

Virginia’s law bans the sale, purchase, transfer, import or manufacture of certain “assault firearms” and magazines capable of holding more than 15 rounds. AP reported that violations can be treated as a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,500 fine, while possession by current owners is generally not criminalized.

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The timing has made the legal picture more complicated. Before the federal suit, Virginia courts had already issued preliminary injunctions in challenges brought by gun-rights plaintiffs. Courthouse News reported that a Washington County judge blocked enforcement by Virginia State Police and several named localities, with the order lasting until July 1, 2027, or a final court order.

Virginia’s attorney general’s office says the laws remain in force, even though State Police will not enforce the restrictions statewide while one injunction remains in place. The office said the orders do not automatically bind local agencies or people who were not named as defendants.

That is the immediate consequence. Virginia’s law is on the books, DOJ is trying to block it in federal court, and gun shops are operating in a gray area while state and federal courts decide who can enforce what.

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