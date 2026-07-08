The Trump administration’s Justice Department has warned election officials in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., that they could face criminal prosecution if they knowingly allow noncitizens to remain on voter rolls or cast ballots in federal elections.

The letters, signed by Civil Rights Division chief Harmeet Dhillon, ask states to explain how they will comply with federal voter eligibility laws. Reuters reported that one letter warned election officers could face criminal liability for retaining noncitizens on state voter registration lists or helping them receive and cast ballots.

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The move escalates a wider fight over federal power and state-run elections before the midterms. State officials have pushed back. Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes defended election workers, while Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, a Republican, described the DOJ letter on Threads as containing threats of criminal prosecution.

Experts and voting-rights groups have repeatedly said noncitizen voting is rare, while the DOJ has continued pressing states for voter data.

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