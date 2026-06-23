Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidates are moving from city-level wins into congressional primaries, turning New York’s 2026 House races into a test of whether socialist organizing can scale nationally.

The push is closely tied to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has endorsed Darializa Avila Chevalier, Claire Valdez and Brad Lander in key Democratic primaries. AP reports the races are being watched as a measure of Mamdani’s ability to steer the party left after his own rise in city politics.

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Supporters see the campaigns as proof that affordability-focused politics can challenge entrenched Democrats. Critics argue the socialist label could deepen party divisions and give Republicans a national attack line.

The next test comes in the primaries, where DSA’s field operation, fundraising and Mamdani’s political influence will face incumbent power and broader Democratic concerns about electability.

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