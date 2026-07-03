Federal authorities arrested an Elk Grove man after prosecutors alleged he threatened to use fireworks to damage generators supplying federal buildings in Sacramento, a case that also gives new context to local online concern about federal agents seen in Elk Grove.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California said Trevon McDaniel, also known as “The_wild_wolfspider,” was arrested July 1. Prosecutors said he is accused of making threats concerning an attempt to damage or destroy buildings or property by fire or explosives.

The arrest carries immediate Sacramento-area significance because the alleged threat involved federal buildings and power-related equipment during the Fourth of July period, when fireworks are widely available and public safety concerns are heightened.

Before the federal charge was announced, some Sacramento-area residents had already been discussing law enforcement activity in Elk Grove online. In a local Reddit thread, commenters questioned whether agents seen in the area were from ICE, the FBI, Homeland Security or the Federal Protective Service. The discussion reflected confusion about the federal presence, not a verified account of the investigation.

The DOJ complaint later connected the case to online activity. Investigators said McDaniel communicated through TikTok with Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez, whom prosecutors described as a principal conspirator in a broader alleged plot involving attacks against federal property and officials.

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According to the complaint, investigators linked McDaniel to a TikTok account that allegedly referenced fireworks, generators and federal buildings in Sacramento. The Sacramento Bee reported that the alleged video included the phrase “Tick Tock, Sacramento.”

The complaint also includes an important defense-related detail: McDaniel allegedly denied operating the TikTok account. Investigators said other evidence, including items seized during a search, connected him to the account and costume seen in the video.

McDaniel appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremy D. Peterson and was ordered detained, according to prosecutors. The FBI investigated the case with help from Sacramento police and Homeland Security Investigations.

If convicted, McDaniel faces a maximum statutory sentence of 10 years in prison. Prosecutors emphasized that the charge is only an allegation and that McDaniel is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

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