Federal authorities arrested an Elk Grove man after prosecutors alleged he threatened to use fireworks to damage generators supplying federal buildings in Sacramento around the Fourth of July.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Trevon McDaniel, also known as “The_wild_wolfspider,” was arrested July 1 and ordered detained after appearing before a federal magistrate judge. Prosecutors say the case involves threats concerning an attempt to damage or destroy property by fire or explosives.

The arrest also appears to clarify some local online confusion. In a Sacramento Reddit thread posted before the DOJ announcement, residents discussed seeing federal agents in Elk Grove and debated whether the activity involved ICE, FBI, Homeland Security or other federal personnel. One commenter speculated the activity may have been tied to “online activity,” but those comments should be treated as public reaction, not evidence.

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According to the criminal complaint, investigators linked McDaniel to a TikTok account that allegedly referenced fireworks, generators and Sacramento federal buildings. McDaniel allegedly denied operating the account.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison. The charge remains an allegation.

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