Wisconsin election officials have referred complaints involving Elon Musk’s $1 million voter payments to the Brown County district attorney after finding probable cause that he likely violated state election bribery law.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted 5 to 1 in closed session to send two complaints to prosecutors, according to the Associated Press. The district attorney now has 40 days to report back to the commission on whether criminal charges will be pursued.

The referral does not mean Musk has been charged. It means a bipartisan state elections body found enough basis to move the complaints into possible criminal review.

The dispute comes from the 2025 Wisconsin Supreme Court race, when Musk and groups he supported spent at least $20 million backing Republican supported candidate Brad Schimel. Schimel lost by 10 percentage points to Democratic backed Susan Crawford in a race that topped $100 million in total spending, making it the most expensive judicial race in U.S. history.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

The legal issue is whether offering $1 million to people who voted crossed the line from political speech into illegal inducement. Wisconsin law prohibits offering anything of value to encourage an elector to go to the polls, vote, refrain from voting, or vote for or against a candidate or referendum.

Musk’s side has argued in related litigation that the payments were protected by free speech. A separate lawsuit from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign seeks to block similar future giveaways and alleges vote bribery and illegal lotteries.

Public reaction is already visible in Wisconsin focused online spaces. A r/wisconsin post about the AP story had about 1.8K votes and more than 100 comments, showing clear local engagement around the legal referral.

The next step is now in Brown County, where prosecutors must decide whether the commission referral becomes a criminal case.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →