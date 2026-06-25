Elon Musk is no longer estimated to be worth more than $1 trillion after SpaceX shares dropped sharply, cutting into the value of one of his largest holdings.

Barron’s reported that Musk’s net worth fell to about $957 billion after declines in both SpaceX and Tesla shares, citing the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The move came after SpaceX stock suffered a volatile stretch following its market debut.

Reuters reported that SpaceX shares had fallen about 30% from a post-debut high of $225.64, while short-selling activity against the company increased after the selloff. MarketWatch reported SpaceX closed at $154.60 after a 16.4% one-day drop, erasing about $400.8 billion in market value.

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The decline matters because Musk’s wealth is heavily tied to stock holdings rather than cash. That means his net worth can move dramatically when shares in companies he controls or leads rise or fall.

SpaceX remains one of the most closely watched technology and aerospace companies in the market, but the recent drop has created a sharper test for investors. The company’s valuation had been supported by enthusiasm over its launch business, satellite network, and long-term growth ambitions.

The competing view is that volatility after a major debut does not necessarily change SpaceX’s long-term business case. Reuters noted that rising short interest could also create the conditions for a short squeeze if buyers return.

For now, the story is less about Musk losing spending power and more about the fragility of paper wealth tied to high-growth stock valuations.

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