An Austin federal magistrate judge has ordered Elon Musk to testify under oath in two proposed class-action lawsuits over his 2024 $1 million-a-day voter giveaway.

The lawsuits accuse Musk and America PAC of misleading voters in swing states by saying winners would be chosen randomly from people who signed a petition supporting the U.S. Constitution. Reuters reported that U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower also recommended that a fraud claim proceed in one case while a related breach-of-contract claim be dismissed. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman will review that recommendation.

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The dispute turns on whether voters were misled into providing personal identifying information. America PAC has previously argued that recipients were selected as paid spokespeople, not random lottery winners.

The story is drawing visible online reaction, including a r/Austin post with more than 1,000 votes, reflecting both local court interest and national attention around Musk’s political spending.

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