The European Commission fined Google €890 million after finding that the company violated the Digital Markets Act through practices involving Google Search and Google Play.

The Commission issued two separate penalties. A €460 million fine was tied to Google Search, where regulators said Google gave preferential treatment to its own services, including shopping, hotels, transport, and sports results. A €430 million fine was tied to Google Play, where regulators said Google restricted businesses from directing consumers to alternative purchase channels that are often cheaper.

The practical consequence is straightforward. EU regulators are trying to force Google to treat rival services more fairly in search rankings and give app developers more freedom to communicate outside purchase options to users. The Commission ordered Google to bring the non-compliance to an end.

Google disputes the findings. Reuters reported that Google criticized the decision and indicated it may challenge the penalties, arguing that the EU’s approach could degrade services and hurt consumers and businesses.

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Reaction split quickly along familiar lines. Open Markets Institute Europe said the fine would matter only if followed by enforcement that forces compliance. CCIA Europe warned that the decision could reduce the quality of digital services available in Europe.

The case also carries political and economic stakes for U.S. readers. Axios reported that the White House criticized EU digital penalties as part of a broader concern over actions targeting U.S. technology companies. Reuters reported that U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said EU actions are creating uncertainty for U.S. exports to Europe.

The next step is compliance or appeal. Either path keeps Google at the center of a larger fight over whether dominant digital platforms can be forced to open more space for rivals.

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