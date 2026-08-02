ExxonMobil and Chevron reported roughly $26.5 billion in combined second quarter profits as fighting between the U.S. and Iran disrupted oil shipments and helped push energy prices higher.

AP reported that American oil and gas giants posted massive spring profits while the conflict impeded petroleum shipments and consumers faced higher fuel costs. Reuters reported large jumps in refining profits at Exxon and Chevron as fuel stockpiles declined and global supply disruptions lifted margins.

The numbers give the story a sharper political edge. Higher oil and fuel prices can squeeze households and businesses, but they can also increase earnings for companies that produce crude or refine it into gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

That split is driving reaction. A Reddit post about Exxon and Chevron’s combined profits drew more than 1,600 votes in r/energy, while other threads focused on Exxon’s profit pace during the quarter.

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Lawmakers have also moved the issue into a policy fight. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Sen. Elizabeth Warren previously demanded answers from major oil companies over what they called windfall profits as Americans faced higher gas prices. Their statement argued that gas price spikes had allowed oil and gas companies to collect billions in profit.

The counterargument is that oil companies do not directly set American gasoline prices on their own. Prices move through global crude markets, refining capacity, transportation costs, inventories, taxes and demand. That makes the public anger politically potent but economically more complicated.

The practical consequence is clear. If conflict keeps fuel prices elevated, consumers could face more inflation pressure while oil companies continue reporting strong margins. The next step is whether lawmakers pursue windfall profit taxes or whether the Trump administration pushes market intervention to lower pump prices.

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