The family of Edwin Lopez-Cornejo is calling for an independent investigation into his death after he suffered what immigration officials described as a medical emergency at Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Lopez-Cornejo was transported to University Hospital and pronounced dead Aug. 1. The agency said he received medical care during his detention and that staff and emergency personnel responded promptly. His official cause of death remained under investigation.

Relatives disputed the adequacy of that care. They said Lopez-Cornejo had diabetes, high blood pressure and epilepsy or seizure-related health problems and depended on medication. His mother, Maria Cornejo, said he told her the day before his death that he had lost feeling in part of his face and arm. The family alleged he did not receive the treatment he needed.

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No public medical finding has established that inadequate care caused his death. That distinction is central as the family seeks access to records and an outside review.

The case has intensified political scrutiny of Delaney Hall. Senator Andy Kim said the family deserved answers, while Representatives Robert Menendez, LaMonica McIver and Bonnie Watson Coleman used public statements and social posts to demand accountability. Representative Rosa DeLauro renewed calls to close the facility.

Delaney Hall is operated by GEO Group under a federal contract and has faced earlier complaints about medical care, conditions and outside access. Lopez-Cornejo’s death was the facility’s second reported detainee death within eight months.

The next steps include the medical examiner’s findings, potential disclosure of treatment records and any independent investigation ordered by federal or state authorities.

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