Anthony Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment during a Senate hearing Wednesday, refusing to answer questions from Sen. Rand Paul as their years long clash over COVID origins moved into a sharper legal and political phase.

Reuters reported that Fauci declined to answer 15 questions before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which Paul chairs. Fauci said he was acting on the advice of counsel and accused Paul of pursuing an unhinged effort to put him behind bars.

Paul rejected Fauci’s position and warned that the committee would consider possible action over his refusal to answer. Reuters reported that Paul also argued Biden’s 2025 pardon would not protect Fauci from new conduct after the pardon.

The plain English consequence is this. Fauci avoided giving testimony that his lawyers feared could create fresh legal exposure. Paul, meanwhile, preserved the committee’s ability to escalate the dispute through congressional enforcement tools or referrals, though any next step would face legal and political scrutiny.

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The Fifth Amendment protects against compelled self incrimination. Invoking that right does not, by itself, prove guilt.

The hearing followed Paul’s release of 1,141 pages of Fauci’s pandemic era diary entries, which Paul said undermined the public narrative around COVID. Fauci’s representatives said the entries were consistent with his public statements.

Reaction spread quickly. AP reported that Trump criticized Fauci on social media before the hearing, while The Guardian reported that Paul posted on X that Fauci’s private writings and public comments told different stories. Reddit threads also drew large discussion around the hearing and the Fifth Amendment.

The next question is whether Paul’s committee pursues contempt, referral, or further hearings, and whether Fauci’s lawyers respond outside the hearing room.

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