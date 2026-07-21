Federal law enforcement agencies are pushing back on reporting that FBI agents were told to step away from some investigations involving alleged assaults on immigration officers, a dispute that has quickly become a flash point over ICE accountability.

CBS News reported that FBI agents around the country received guidance last week saying the bureau would no longer participate in investigations involving assaults on immigration agents. The outlet said an email reviewed by CBS instructed senior FBI field officials to defer those inquiries to Homeland Security Investigations, an ICE component under DHS.

DOJ and DHS deny that a policy change is underway. The agencies said the FBI will continue to investigate according to agency policy and that people who assault law enforcement will be prosecuted.

The dispute follows two fatal ICE shootings in Texas and Maine. AP reported that 38 Democratic senators and Independent Sen. Angus King sent DHS a letter demanding answers on ICE vetting practices, body camera rollout, officer identification, and vehicle stop policies.

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The legal stakes center partly on assault-on-federal-officer cases. Federal law allows felony penalties when someone forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates, or interferes with protected federal officers, with higher penalties when physical contact, a dangerous weapon, or bodily injury is involved.

The oversight concern is who gathers evidence when a confrontation turns violent. CBS reported that HSI is not typically tasked with officer-involved shooting investigations and is not structured for core elements such as ballistics, forensic processing, firearm examinations, video review, and large-scale witness canvassing.

Public reaction focused on whether ICE would effectively investigate itself. Common Dreams quoted American Immigration Council senior fellow Aaron Reichlin-Melnick calling the reported shift “the fox guarding the hen house,” while Reddit threads showed active debate in legal and political communities.

The next question is whether DOJ, DHS, or the FBI releases written clarification explaining which agency leads future investigations and when civil rights review would apply.

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