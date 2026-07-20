A person was taken into custody Monday after authorities said an incendiary device was deployed outside 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan, prompting a shelter in place and a federal terrorism task force investigation.

The FBI said the individual was taken into custody and that the FBI New York Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the incident. ABC7 reported that authorities described the device as a makeshift incendiary device involving fireworks and a flammable liquid. The outlet also reported that one person had a minor injury during the arrest and declined further medical treatment.

The building is one of New York’s most recognizable federal sites. It houses multiple federal operations, including immigration related offices and an ICE field office, giving the story both local and national significance.

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Video reported by news outlets as circulating on social media showed smoke outside the building and officers responding to the scene. That footage helped drive early public attention, but it does not establish motive, charges, or final legal conclusions.

The legal consequence now depends on what investigators determine. A Joint Terrorism Task Force review does not automatically mean terrorism charges will be filed, but it signals that federal authorities are treating the incident as a serious threat to a government facility.

Officials have not publicly identified the suspect or released a confirmed motive. Charges and additional details will depend on court records or further statements from federal authorities.

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