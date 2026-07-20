The FDA says a previously reported positive Cyclospora test tied to lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms de Mexico was a false positive, adding a major clarification to a fast-moving outbreak investigation that still involves recalled iceberg lettuce.

In a July 19 update, the agency said FDA laboratory experts re-reviewed the sample results and concluded the earlier finding did not represent a true positive. FDA also said there are currently no confirmed positive product sample results for Cyclospora.

That does not end the recall or the investigation.

Taylor Farms de Mexico recalled iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico on July 17. FDA said the recall includes Marketside iceberg salad and shredded lettuce sold at select Walmart stores, along with products distributed to restaurants and food-service customers. Taco Bell has told FDA it is no longer using lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico.

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CDC says the outbreak linked to shredded iceberg lettuce has involved more than 1,644 cases, 94 hospitalizations, and no deaths. The agency advises consumers not to eat recalled lettuce, to throw it away or return it, and to wash surfaces that may have touched it.

The public reaction has centered on blame and confusion. Reddit discussions in news and public health forums show users debating whether Taco Bell was unfairly singled out, whether Taylor Farms should face more scrutiny, and how consumers are supposed to track lettuce used across restaurants and grocery brands.

The plain-English consequence is this. The FDA correction weakens one lab-testing claim, but it does not reverse the recall, the traceback findings, or the consumer warning. The investigation remains open, and FDA says more implicated distribution channels could still be identified.

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