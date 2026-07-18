FDA is warning consumers not to eat shredded iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico served at Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia after linking the product to a five state cyclospora outbreak.

The agency says 1,644 illnesses and 94 hospitalizations are included in the outbreak, with no deaths reported. Illness onset dates range from May 13 to July 13, and FDA says ingredient level analysis found that 90 percent of interviewed Taco Bell exposure cases reported eating iceberg lettuce.

Taylor Farms de Mexico has voluntarily removed all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico from the U.S. market and told FDA it would initiate a recall. Taco Bell has committed to stop using lettuce from the supplier identified by FDA’s traceback investigation.

The warning does not mean every Taco Bell restaurant in the affected states received implicated lettuce. FDA says not all locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia received the product, and the investigation could identify additional brands, restaurants, retailers or distribution channels.

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Cyclospora can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue and other symptoms. FDA says symptoms can relapse and that people with weakened immune systems may face more severe illness. Consumers with symptoms are advised to contact a health care provider, especially if they ate shredded iceberg lettuce in the two weeks before becoming sick.

Public reaction has moved quickly online. Reddit users discussed anxiety after recent Taco Bell visits, whether Taco Bell acted proactively, and whether supplier responsibility is being overlooked in headlines. The online response shows how the outbreak is being framed publicly, while the verified facts remain confined to the FDA advisory and the ongoing traceback investigation.

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