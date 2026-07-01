Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh used a public appearance Wednesday to emphasize that the central bank will remain politically independent and focused on bringing inflation down, signaling that interest rate cuts are unlikely despite President Donald Trump’s calls for lower rates.

Warsh spoke at a central banking forum in Sintra, Portugal, in one of his first major appearances since taking over the Fed chairmanship in May. According to AP, Warsh said the Fed’s priority remains restoring price stability as inflation continues to run above the central bank’s 2% target.

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The remarks matter because they put Warsh on a potential collision course with political demands for easier monetary policy. Lower rates can reduce borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, but cutting too soon could risk keeping inflation elevated.

For now, Warsh appears to be signaling caution. The Fed wants more economic data before giving markets or the White House a clearer path on rates.

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