The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady in the first policy meeting chaired by Kevin Warsh, signaling that inflation remains the central concern for U.S. monetary policy.

While markets had previously anticipated rate cuts in 2026, Warsh’s early messaging suggests a more hawkish approach. The Fed’s updated projections indicate that many policymakers now see the possibility of future rate increases rather than reductions.

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For consumers, the decision means mortgage rates, credit-card interest rates, auto loans, and business borrowing costs are likely to remain elevated. Homebuyers hoping for lower mortgage rates may face a longer wait if inflation remains stubborn. Investors are also adjusting to Warsh’s effort to reduce the Fed’s use of forward guidance, a move some analysts believe could create greater market volatility.

The broader implication is that the Fed appears focused on restoring price stability before considering easier monetary policy, even if economic growth slows modestly.

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