The federal government has proposed a new Colorado River management plan that would require Arizona, California and Nevada to make major cuts in water use as officials try to stabilize a river system that supplies much of the Southwest.

The proposal would reduce Lower Basin deliveries and could require cuts of up to 3 million acre feet annually through 2036, according to AP and Reuters. The plan follows years of disagreement among the seven basin states over how to share the burden of drought, climate pressure and long term overuse.

The immediate consequence is clear. Arizona, California and Nevada would face the most direct mandatory reductions, while the Upper Basin states of Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming would not face the same required cuts under the proposal.

That split is likely to drive the next phase of conflict. Lower Basin states have argued that broader cuts are needed across the system. Upper Basin states have resisted mandatory reductions, saying drought already limits how much water they can use.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

The river supports drinking water, agriculture and power infrastructure across the West. AP reported that the proposed reductions could affect more than 25 million people and important farming regions in Arizona and Southern California.

State responses show how difficult a final agreement may be. Arizona officials called the proposal economically harmful, California described it as an important step, and Nevada criticized parts of the framework as unrealistic.

The federal proposal still has to move through the government review process before the cuts become the final operating rules for the Colorado River. That process will determine how quickly the reductions could take effect, whether states can still push for changes, and whether the plan is likely to face legal challenges.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →