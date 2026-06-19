A federal judge has allowed major legal challenges to President Donald Trump’s executive order on mail voting to proceed, setting up a potentially consequential court battle before the 2026 midterm elections.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani ruled that Democratic-led states and voting-rights groups may continue pursuing claims related to how the order could affect upcoming primaries and the November midterm elections. However, she narrowed parts of the lawsuits dealing with elections beyond 2026, citing uncertainty about how federal agencies will ultimately implement the order.

The executive order directs the Department of Homeland Security to compile voter-eligibility information from federal databases and requires the Postal Service to align ballot delivery procedures with state-approved voter lists. It also calls for increased federal scrutiny of election administration practices.

The legal dispute centers on a constitutional question: whether a president can impose election-administration requirements in an area traditionally managed by states and Congress. Opponents argue the order exceeds presidential authority, while supporters frame it as an election-integrity measure.

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The ruling does not immediately change voting rules. Instead, it ensures courts will review the issue before the 2026 election cycle is fully underway.

If courts ultimately block portions of the order, states may continue operating under existing mail-voting systems. If the administration prevails, election officials could face new federal requirements involving voter verification and ballot distribution.

Politically, the dispute arrives at a moment when control of Congress could be shaped by turnout and voting-access rules in competitive states. That reality guarantees intense scrutiny from both parties as litigation continues.

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