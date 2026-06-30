A federal judge has blocked part of the Trump administration’s student loan overhaul, pausing an Education Department rule that would have narrowed which graduate programs qualify as “professional degrees.”

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell affects students in fields including nursing, public health, physical therapy, physician assistant programs and other health-related professions. The disputed classification matters because professional-degree students can qualify for higher federal loan limits than other graduate students. Under the new framework, graduate students face a $100,000 aggregate federal loan cap, while professional-degree students can be capped at $200,000.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

The decision does not block the broader loan caps passed under the Trump-backed tax-and-spending law. Instead, it prevents the Education Department from using its narrower definition while litigation continues.

Health-care groups praised the ruling, saying the rule threatened future providers and patient access. The Education Department said it is reviewing the order.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →