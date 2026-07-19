A federal judge in Boston ruled Friday that the Trump administration cannot use a White House budget regulation to cancel federal grants after they have already been awarded because the programs no longer match the administration’s priorities.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani sided with a group of Democratic-led states that challenged the administration’s reliance on an Office of Management and Budget provision allowing agencies to terminate grants that no longer serve program goals or agency priorities. Reuters reported that the lawsuit was brought by Democratic attorneys general and governors in 23 states and the District of Columbia, led by Massachusetts, New York, and New Jersey.

The ruling blocks a major legal path the administration used to cut funding for programs it viewed as misaligned with its agenda, including diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and climate preparedness programs. AP reported that the challenged cuts also involved funding connected to crime prevention, food security, scientific research, public safety, disaster preparedness, and clean water.

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The legal consequence is that agencies cannot treat a change in presidential priorities as a blank check to reopen funding decisions after grants are awarded. Talwani concluded that the regulation did not clearly allow agencies to terminate grants based on new priorities identified after the award.

The ruling drew immediate support from Democratic state officials. California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office said the decision bars the administration from using a regulatory subclause to terminate billions in grant funding to states. New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said the ruling confirmed the administration defied the law when it moved to cut critical state funding.

Social reaction was visible but should not be overstated. Reuters distributed the ruling on Threads, and legal and political Reddit communities discussed the decision as another court limit on the administration’s spending strategy.

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