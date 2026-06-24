A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from using an expanded federal database designed to help states verify voter citizenship, ruling that the program posed significant privacy and voting-rights concerns.

The dispute centers on the federal government’s overhaul of the SAVE database, a Department of Homeland Security system historically used to verify immigration and citizenship information. Under the administration’s changes, states were given expanded access to conduct broader voter-roll checks using information linked to Social Security records and citizenship data.

Voting-rights organizations, privacy advocates, and election groups challenged the changes, arguing that the system risked incorrectly identifying eligible citizens as noncitizens and could lead to wrongful voter removals. They also argued the expanded database created a centralized repository of sensitive personal information beyond what Congress intended.

In a sweeping ruling, the judge concluded that the federal government had failed to adequately address privacy protections and that the changes threatened voting rights. The court cited concerns that inaccuracies within the system could affect lawful voters while allowing broader federal involvement in election administration.

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The administration has defended the initiative as a tool to identify noncitizens on voter rolls and strengthen election integrity. Supporters argue that citizenship verification is necessary to maintain public confidence in elections. Critics counter that existing safeguards already prohibit noncitizen voting and that inaccurate databases can mistakenly target eligible voters.

The ruling blocks a major election-related policy effort and could influence how states use federal data to verify voter eligibility in future elections. An appeal remains possible, meaning the legal fight over federal election authority and voter verification is likely far from over.

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