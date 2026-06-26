A federal judge in Boston blocked major portions of President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting mail voting, ruling that the administration exceeded its constitutional authority ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani halted provisions that sought to create a federal list of eligible voters and use the U.S. Postal Service to determine who could receive a mail ballot. The judge said those provisions were “legally void” because they violated separation of powers, according to The Associated Press.

The March 31 executive order directed the Department of Homeland Security, working with the Social Security Administration, to compile “State Citizenship Lists” for election officials. It also directed USPS rulemaking tied to mail-in and absentee ballots.

The ruling matters because election administration is generally controlled by states, subject to laws passed by Congress. Talwani’s decision blocks the administration’s attempt to place federal agencies and USPS into a central role in determining mail-ballot access for the current midterm cycle.

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The order had been challenged by Democratic attorneys general from 22 states and the District of Columbia, along with related litigation from voting-rights groups. Challengers argued that the president cannot override state election systems through executive action.

The White House defended the order, saying it lawfully protects elections and expressing confidence that the administration would prevail. That sets up a likely appeal and keeps the broader fight over federal election authority active.

For voters, the immediate consequence is narrower. The blocked provisions cannot be used to reshape mail-ballot delivery for the 2026 midterms unless a higher court intervenes.

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