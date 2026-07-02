A federal judge temporarily blocked Virginia from enforcing a new law that would restrict law enforcement officers from wearing masks and require visible identification, pausing a major piece of the state’s immigration-related enforcement agenda before it could take effect.

U.S. District Judge Robert E. Payne issued the preliminary injunction in a lawsuit brought by the Justice Department. Payne ruled that the federal government was likely to succeed in arguing that Virginia’s law improperly regulated federal officers and interfered with federal authority.

The practical effect is immediate. Virginia cannot enforce the mask and identification restrictions against federal officers while the case moves forward.

The Justice Department sued Virginia over provisions it said criminally restricted federal officers from wearing masks, required individual identifiers and limited certain immigration cooperation agreements. DOJ argued the state law threatened officer safety, risked doxing and chilled federal law enforcement operations.

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Virginia officials defended the law as a transparency and public-trust measure. A spokesperson for Gov. Abigail Spanberger previously said officers wearing masks on American streets can sow fear and confusion and undermine accountability. Attorney General Jay Jones said his office strongly disagrees with Payne’s order and plans to keep defending the law.

The legal consequence is larger than masks. The case tests how far a state can go in setting rules for federal immigration officers operating within its borders. Payne’s order accepted, at least for now, the DOJ’s argument that federal supremacy principles limit Virginia’s authority.

One issue remains unresolved. The Justice Department also challenged a separate Virginia measure involving 287(g) agreements, which allow ICE to partner with local law enforcement agencies on immigration enforcement. Payne did not rule on that provision and said a separate hearing would be scheduled.

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