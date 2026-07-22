A federal judge has dismissed the Justice Department’s lawsuit challenging Minnesota and Twin Cities area immigration policies that limit state and local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

Chief U.S. District Judge Eric Tostrud granted motions to dismiss claims against Minnesota, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Hennepin County, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt. The case targeted policies restricting local immigration enforcement activity, driver’s license data sharing and responses to immigration detainers.

The court’s central legal point was that federal law does not let Washington force state and local governments to help carry out federal immigration enforcement. Tostrud wrote that the DOJ’s preemption claims failed in several respects and said accepting the federal theory would undermine anti commandeering limits on federal power.

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The Justice Department had argued when it filed the case that Minnesota and local sanctuary policies interfered with immigration enforcement and could allow people sought by federal authorities to be released from local custody.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison framed the ruling as a federalism victory, saying the court reaffirmed that the federal government cannot require Minnesota to participate in federal immigration enforcement efforts.

The practical consequence is immediate. Minnesota and the local defendants can continue enforcing the challenged limits unless a higher court reverses the ruling or DOJ pursues a new legal path.

Social reaction was visible but measured. Reddit legal and politics threads focused on the Tenth Amendment, immigration detainers and whether refusing to assist federal enforcement is legally different from obstructing it.

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