A federal judge dismissed the Justice Department’s lawsuit seeking Kentucky’s unredacted voter registration data, handing state election officials a legal victory in a broader national fight over voter roll access.

The case centered on DOJ demands for Kentucky’s statewide voter registration list, including sensitive fields such as dates of birth, driver’s license numbers and the last four digits of Social Security numbers. In her order, U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom granted motions to dismiss and denied the government’s motion to compel.

The court relied heavily on Sixth Circuit precedent. The ruling said Kentucky’s statewide voter registration list is created by state election officials and therefore does not “come into” their possession under the Civil Rights Act language DOJ cited. The court also found that the United States failed to identify a written demand containing both the required basis and purpose for the request.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

The practical effect is significant. Kentucky is not required at this stage to provide the federal government with unredacted voter records containing confidential personal information. Spectrum News reported that DOJ attorneys are appealing the ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

The Justice Department has argued that access to full voter rolls is needed to support voter roll maintenance and election integrity. DOJ said in February that it had sued Kentucky and four other states as part of a broader push for full voter registration lists.

Kentucky officials and voting rights groups welcomed the decision. Secretary of State Michael Adams wrote that Kentucky’s elections and voters’ personal information are secure. Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell said DOJ should be embarrassed for bringing the case. The ACLU of Kentucky and partner groups called the ruling a victory for voter privacy.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →