A federal judge ordered the release of Salah Sarsour, president of Wisconsin’s largest mosque, after finding that he raised a substantial claim that federal authorities may have violated his First Amendment rights by detaining him over his political advocacy.

Sarsour, a Palestinian-American legal permanent resident who has lived in the United States for more than 30 years, had been held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement since March. Federal officials argued that his presence in the country posed concerns related to U.S. foreign policy and national security.

Judge James Patrick Hanlon concluded that Sarsour presented a substantial retaliation claim, suggesting that his detention may have been connected to protected political speech rather than a legitimate immigration enforcement purpose. The ruling ordered his release while legal proceedings continue.

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The dispute centers on allegations tied to a decades-old Israeli military court conviction that Sarsour disputes. Homeland Security officials have cited those allegations as part of their case. Sarsour and his attorneys deny terrorism-related accusations and argue the detention was politically motivated.

The decision is significant because it extends beyond one immigration case. Courts have increasingly examined whether immigration authorities can use foreign-policy powers against lawful residents whose political views are controversial. Similar legal disputes involving pro-Palestinian activists have produced multiple court challenges in recent years.

Supporters celebrated the ruling as a free-speech victory, while critics maintain national-security concerns should receive substantial deference from courts. The broader legal battle is expected to continue.

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