A federal judge has ordered the release of Milwaukee mosque leader Salah Sarsour, finding that he raised a substantial claim that his detention by Immigration and Customs Enforcement may have violated First Amendment protections.

The ruling immediately transformed the case from a local immigration dispute into a broader constitutional battle over political advocacy and government authority.

Sarsour, a Palestinian-American legal permanent resident who has lived in the United States for decades, was detained by ICE after federal officials argued that his continued presence raised foreign-policy and national-security concerns.

His attorneys argued the detention was retaliation for protected advocacy related to Palestinian rights.

The court did not resolve the underlying immigration case but concluded that Sarsour’s constitutional arguments were strong enough to justify release while litigation continues.

The decision has generated significant reaction across advocacy, legal, and political communities.

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Civil-liberties organizations and Muslim advocacy groups described the ruling as an important safeguard for free speech and due process. Supporters argue the government should not be permitted to use immigration powers to punish lawful political expression.

Critics maintain that executive branch officials must retain broad authority when evaluating national-security concerns involving non-citizens and lawful permanent residents.

The dispute now sits within a growing cluster of cases involving Palestinian activists and immigration enforcement. Legal observers say courts increasingly may be asked to define where immigration authority ends and constitutional protections begin.

The outcome could influence future cases involving activists, visa holders, lawful permanent residents, and others accused of posing foreign-policy concerns because of political speech.

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