A federal judge in Ohio ordered the Trump administration to resume processing certain immigration benefit applications after finding that plaintiffs were likely to succeed in challenging USCIS policies that paused cases tied to nationality and country of birth.

U.S. District Judge Algenon L. Marbley granted a preliminary injunction in Doe 1 v. Edlow, a case involving foreign nationals who said their applications for work authorization, green cards and other immigration benefits were stalled. The court order says the plaintiffs are legally present in the United States and include people working or seeking work in science, engineering, health care and other fields.

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The immediate legal effect is not automatic approval. It requires USCIS to resume processing affected applications and, for certain work authorization applications, act within 30 days. The ruling adds to a broader court fight over Trump administration immigration policies affecting applicants from countries covered by travel restrictions.

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