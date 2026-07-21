A federal judge has temporarily paused Paramount Skydance’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, handing a coalition of states an early procedural win in a major antitrust fight over Hollywood consolidation.

U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín granted a temporary restraining order that blocks the companies from immediately closing the deal while the court considers whether a longer injunction is warranted. A preliminary injunction hearing is scheduled for August 3.

California and 11 other states argue the merger would reduce competition by combining two major Hollywood studios and large cable and streaming assets. Their complaint says the combined company could control a major share of wide release film distribution and basic cable programming.

The practical consequence is immediate. The ruling does not end the merger, but it prevents a fast closing while the states press their case. Reuters reported that Paramount could face roughly $7 million per day in fees if the deal is delayed past September 30 under the merger agreement.

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Paramount disputes the states’ theory. The company has argued the deal would create a stronger competitor against Netflix, Amazon and Apple, and the DOJ previously closed its federal investigation after saying the transaction was not likely to harm competition.

The ruling also landed amid visible public and industry reaction. California Attorney General Rob Bonta described the order as an early win, while the Writers Guild of America has filed its own lawsuit challenging the deal’s effect on writers and creative labor. Online legal and entertainment forums have focused on whether the short delay could become a longer threat to the transaction.

The next major test is whether the court extends the freeze beyond August 3.

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