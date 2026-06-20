A federal judge has rejected former President Joe Biden’s effort to prevent the release of audio recordings and transcripts tied to conversations he held with biographer Mark Zwonitzer while preparing his memoir.

The recordings, made in 2016 and 2017, later became evidence reviewed during Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents. Although Hur ultimately declined to recommend criminal charges, his report generated significant controversy because it questioned Biden’s memory and recall abilities.

In a ruling issued this week, U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich found that the public interest in disclosure outweighed Biden’s privacy concerns. The court nevertheless paused implementation of the order for up to three weeks to allow an appeal.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

Biden’s attorneys argued that releasing the recordings would constitute an unwarranted invasion of privacy and expose deeply personal discussions, including conversations related to his son Beau Biden’s illness and death. The former president also argued that he provided access to investigators with the understanding that the material would not become public.

Supporters of disclosure, including the Heritage Foundation and allied groups that pursued the records through litigation, argue that the recordings are a matter of public interest because they were reviewed during a major federal investigation involving a sitting president.

If released, the recordings could become a significant political and media event, potentially renewing scrutiny of Hur’s findings and adding new material to ongoing debates about transparency, presidential accountability, and executive privacy.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →