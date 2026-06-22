Federal judges have sharply criticized Trump administration actions in at least 77 rulings, according to an ECIKS summary of a CNN analysis published June 22, placing the administration’s legal battles at the center of a widening fight over executive power.

The analysis found that 64 of the cases included explicit criticism tied to abuse of power. The rulings reportedly came from 69 different judges, including 11 appointed by Trump, a detail that complicates the administration’s argument that the pushback is purely partisan.

The cases span several areas of government authority, including immigration enforcement, federal personnel actions, speech-related disputes and agency power. In several rulings, judges questioned whether officials exceeded statutory or constitutional limits.

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The White House has pushed back, arguing that lower-court judges are engaging in judicial activism and that the administration will continue pursuing its agenda. That response reflects a broader political strategy: casting adverse rulings as improper interference with presidential authority.

The conflict has already moved beyond courtroom language. Reuters reported that Trump-appointed judges warned against threats and calls to impeach judges after rulings against the administration.

The legal consequence is not that all 77 rulings will stand. Many may be appealed, narrowed or reversed. But the scale of the criticism matters because it shows a repeated institutional clash between courts and the executive branch.

The central issue is whether the judiciary can enforce limits on presidential power when the White House argues lower courts are overstepping. That question will likely keep moving through appeals courts and, in some cases, toward the Supreme Court.

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